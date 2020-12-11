December 11, 2020

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 11:15 am Friday, December 11, 2020

NILES — The strain of COVID-19 pandemic orders and mandates is no stranger to events space and wedding venue owner Melanie Kennedy. Owner of The Grand LV, 104 N. Third St., Kennedy has had her business put on hold for months at a time.

In response to the stress, and continued uncertainty in how pandemic orders are being handled, Kennedy has organized a Peaceable Assembly from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at The Grand LV. State Representative Brad Paquette will attend to hear from local business owners and community members.

“We had to take off the first three months [of the pandemic], from March to June,” Kennedy said. “We had nothing happening at all. We honestly didn’t know if we were going to make it past that.”

As summer arrived and COVID-19 cases declined, things began to return to a sense of normal.
“A lot of weight was lifted and people were getting back to things,” Kennedy said.

With the most recent pandemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extending shut downs to indoor dining, entertainment and gatherings, Kennedy wanted to find a way to elevate her voice and the voices of others struggling with their businesses in the Niles area.

“I know the restaurants [owners and staffs] feel a lot of the stress and burdens,” Kennedy said. “We would just like to have our voices heard on the way things are handled. The way things have been legislated, and how they’ve been done. From what I’ve heard, our representatives aren’t able to speak on our behalves, and that’s incredibly frustrating.”

There is a Facebook event for the Peaceable Assembly which includes details from The Grand LV.

“Specifically, we will be addressing the compromise of the Constitution imposed by the most recent orders, and the impact that these orders have had on local, small businesses,” the event description said.

Print Article

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos