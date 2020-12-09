Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Senior Center is closed for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to an email sent by the senior center, the employee learned they tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test and was not exhibiting symptoms. No other employees were exhibiting symptoms but must quarantine due to contact with the infected staff person.

“This closure will last for a minimum of 2 weeks, and we will alert the public when we reopen, which will be Dec. 21, at the earliest,” the email reads. “We will announce our reopening date and time on our Facebook page and website, as well as via an eblast.”

During the closure, the following services will still be offered, but may be offered differently:

Senior nutrition services and Meals on Wheels

Food commodities

Existing medical transportation appointments

Compassionate callers club

Those needing assistance may still reach senior center staff by calling the main phone number, (269) 695-7119.