December 7, 2020

Cummins Sales and Service donates bikes to Edwardsburg Middle School

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:49 am Monday, December 7, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Several Edwardsburg students will be starting off the new year riding on the right path, thanks to a donation from an area business.

Indiana-based Cummins Sales and Service recently donated 30 bikes, along with helmets, bike locks and other accessories, to Edwardsburg Middle School. Traditionally, the business partners with area schools to build the bikes with the students and teach them the mechanics that go into the bikes. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cummins Sales and Service opted to donate pre-assembled bikes this year.

“This would be our third year doing this,” said Cummins Sales and Service employee Ty Lopez. “The first two years, we have partnered with Mishawaka [schools], but this year, we decided to go with Edwardsburg. We hope the bikes go to good use and the kids enjoy them.”

Staff at Edwardsburg Middle School said they were grateful for the donation.

“I’m thrilled, and I’m looking forward to making sure that relationship [with Cummins Sales and Service] continues,” said Edwardsburg Middle School Principal Rebecca Crocker. “If we can cultivate that relationship and keep giving our kids things to them active and boost their morale, that makes me so happy.

As the school has not been in face-to-face instruction the last few weeks, Crocker said the school would be hosting a contest for the bikes once students are back in the classroom. She added that the school is also planning to donate some of the bikes to families the school adopts for Christmas.

“I think we are going to do an attendance contest, so students who logged in during the shutdown will get a ticket, then we will just do a drawing and make it a big, nice celebration,” Crocker said.  “I think it is going to be everything for them. As they are spending more time at home, so the more time they can get out and be active, the better it is going to be for the kids, and I’m sure that some of the kids who win the bikes will be from families who can’t give them big, huge Christmases this year. It makes us happy that we can help.”

Lopez said he and the rest of the staff at Cummins Sales and Service were also happy to help.

“It just feels like the right thing to do,” he said. “It is something good for the kids and gives us a chance to do something with them and get involved in the communities around us.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan expands online mental health and counseling services

Education

Cummins Sales and Service donates bikes to Edwardsburg Middle School

News

Niles Post Office announces extended holiday hours

Cass County

Captain Samuel Felt DAR announces Good Citizens awards

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards