December 7, 2020

Ascension Michigan expands online mental health and counseling services

By Submitted

Published 1:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

WARREN, Mich. — Ascension Michigan, which includes Dowagiac’s Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, is increasing access to essential mental health and counseling services for those in communities who need it most.

Ascension Online Care is offering direct-to-consumer virtual psychiatric and therapeutic services. Now, those in need of this type of care can use a smartphone, tablet or laptop to connect with experienced psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors online from the comfort of home or any remote location, Ascension officials said.

With two options, a team of caregivers is available to offer mental health and counseling services through Ascension Online Care. Psychiatrists are available for support and may prescribe and monitor medication to help control symptoms, while therapists — including psychologists and counselors – are ready to listen and help with life’s challenges.

Services are available for both adults and children with appointment availability seven days a week, and appointments can be made online or in the Ascension Online Care app 24/7. No insurance is required. These expanded services allow for more providers to be available to listen and respond to the mental and emotional health needs of anyone, anywhere.

“Ascension Online Care provides a personalized, professional and convenient way to access care. It’s particularly suited to mental health and counseling services, with patients having access to therapists from the privacy of their own homes,” said Tania Elliott, MD, chief medical officer of Ascension’s virtual care. “One great feature is that this service is available whether someone is already a patient or not.”

To get started, visit ​ascensiononlinecare.org​ or download the app from the ​App Store​ or ​Google Play​.

