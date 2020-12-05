Patricia & Brandon Cloud

Patricia A. Cloud, 69, along with her son, Brandon L. Cloud, 37, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, due to injuries from a house fire.

Patricia was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Goshen, to Levi M. and Phyllis (Bickel) Mast.

On Nov. 26, 1977, she married Richard S. Cloud, in Cassopolis, at the Mason Baptist Church.

Brandon was born to Richard and Patricia on Feb. 14, 1983, in Elkhart. Born with cerebral palsy, Brandon participated in Pathfinders, of Centreville, Michigan, until the age of 27. Despite being non-verbal, he will be remembered as a sweet-tempered person.

Surviving family members include daughters, sisters, Heather (Matt) Walker, of Elkhart, and Tiffany (Travis) Bell, of Edwardsburg; step-children, Dallas (Zelda) Cloud, of Edwardsburg, and Cheryl (Dennis) Stick, Jones, Michigan; eight grandchildren; and Patricia’s sister, Sharon Mast, Goshen.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Tracy Drew Majewski.

Pat worked for Barler Manufacturing for five years and retired from Miles Citric Plant after 30 years working mostly in shipping and receiving. She also looked forward to the educational opportunities that were offered her and she excelled in her field of work. Pat was a member of the Miles Bowling League and also bowled in Goshen for many years.

She enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing or mushroom hunting. She also crocheted many beautiful scarves, hats and afghans. Pat had a generous spirit and she took every opportunity she could to help people.

Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. According to Elkhart County’s Health mandate, masks and social distancing are required.

A private funeral service will follow at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the donor’s choice of charity.

The family will understand if you choose to reach out by phone or email due to the pandemic. Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.