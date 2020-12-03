December 5, 2020

Anaya Peoples (right) scored 13 points in Notre Dame’s loss to Michigan Thursday night. (Leader file photo)

Irish fall to No. 24-ranked Michigan 76-66

By Scott Novak

Published 1:45 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

NOTRE DAME, Ind.  — Notre Dame women’s basketball (1-2) battled No. 24 Michigan (3-0) on Thursday night inside Purcell Pavilion, but the Wolverines pulled away in the fourth for the 76-66 victory.

The Fighting Irish did see the 2020-21 debuts of Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert, continuing to increase the depth of the squad.

Maddy Westbeld recorded her third straight game in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. She also notched seven boards, three assists and two steals. Dara Mabrey and Anaya Peoples joined her in double figures with 12 and 13 points, respectively.

“I thought we played an incredible Michigan team. I wasn’t surprised by the way that they fought,” said Notre Dame Coach Niele Ivey. “They were really physical, which was something we were preparing for. Unfortunately as far as the second half — we couldn’t get the stops that we needed to go out and run in transition. Wasn’t too happy with our effort defensively in the second half. I know we have a young team and several additions that haven’t practiced a lot. Hopefully, we can come back Sunday with a better defensive effort.”

 

How it happened

Treys from Mabrey and Brunelle triggered an 8-2 start for Notre Dame. Gilbert also got in on the scoring action, as her third point of the period gave the Irish a 15-8 advantage. However, the Wolverines countered with a 7-0 run that extended into the start of the second quarter.

In the second, Notre Dame and Michigan traded shots as the lead changed eight times over the first three minutes. Next, the Irish offense was held scoreless for a four-minute stretch, as the Wolverines garnered a 33-25 advantage.

A Gilbert free throw, followed by a Walker three-pointer, reignited the Notre Dame offense to end the half. In fact, the Irish finished on a 9-3 scoring spree to trail just 36-34 at the midway point.

Michigan shot 14-of-30 for the half, while Notre Dame converted 14-of-34. Peoples and Mabrey led with eight and seven points, respectively.

Michigan started the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, but Westbeld kept the Irish within striking distance with five straight points. Mabrey connected on a huge three at 6:40 to get within 45-44, as Michigan later maintained a small lead, 54-51, heading into the final period.

After a Peoples layup at 9:26, the Irish trailed just 56-55, but the Wolverines responded with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes, forcing a Notre Dame timeout.

The Irish continued to fight as Walker delivered from the free-throw line followed by a Brunelle three to cut it to 65-60. Yet Michigan stymied the momentum with another mini-run (8-1), pushing themselves on to the 76-66 victory.

 

Notes

  • Notre Dame still leads the overall series, 13-8, against Michigan, with an 8-2 mark at home. • The Wolverines break an Irish four-game winning streak in the series.
  • Peoples may not have gotten her third double-double, but she did earn her third straight double-digit scoring game with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
  • Westbeld tallied her third straight as well with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting.
  • The Irish outrebounded the Wolverines, 38-34.
  • Notre Dame outscored Michigan in the paint, 32-20

 

Up next

Just like that, the Irish will close out the non-conference slate with IUPUI on Sunday, Dec., inside Purcell Pavilion. That contest will tip at 2 p.m. on ACCNX.

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Edwardsburg