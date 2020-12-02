Oct. 5, 2020 — Nov. 27, 2020

Valentin Malik-Nelson Lear, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Valentin’s name, may be made to the family, in care of Destiny Reed or Antonio Lear. Those wishing to leave a condolence for the family online may do so at clarkch.com.

Valentin was born on, Monday Oct. 5, 2020, to Antonio Lear and Destiny Reed, in Niles. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Tracy (Levie Williams) Lear, Adi (Clenzie) Kyles and Harry Reed; great-grandparents, Barbara Lear and David Lear; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved Valentin dearly.

Valentin was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Karen Flournoy; and great-great-grandparents, Fred and Margret Barnes.