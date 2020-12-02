December 2, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Salvation Army hires seasonal employment

By Submitted

Published 9:51 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

With the new order in place for the next few weeks, we know that some individuals working in restaurants and other businesses may be short on cash leading up to the holiday season. The Salvation Army can provide seasonal employment, up to full-time hours, leading up to Christmas.

If you are in need of some money to help get through this time, please contact us at (269) 684-2660. Not only will you be working to support your family, you will also be supporting us in our effort to help our community. In the month of October, we assisted more than 1,000 individuals, some of whom visited us five days a week for a hot meal.

The money that we raise this season allows us to assist our community throughout the year. We have 250-plus families signed up to receive Christmas assistance and families that come in daily for food assistance. Help keep families in their homes, keep their lights on and give them a merry Christmas by being a part of our fundraising effort.

Lt. Kendra

Hixenbaugh

Salvation Army, Niles

