Leland F. Stevens, formerly of Niles
Leland F. Stevens, formerly of Niles, died Sept. 23, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
He was born in June 7, 1921, in Battle Creek, Michigan.
He married Grace G. Stevens (Behm) in 1946 (deceased 2002).
Leland served in the U.S. Army in World War II from June ‘42 to Nov. ‘45 in France and Germany.
Leland retired from Bendix Products after 30 years in 1981 when he and Grace moved to Venice Florida. He worked for Publix Supermarkets in Venice for 16 years.
Surviving is one son, James, also of Florida; one sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Behm, of Niles; and many nieces and nephews.
You Might Like
Mike Yonker
Aug. 13, 1947—Oct. 11, 2020 God reached down and invited Mike to fish in the big blue lake in the... read more