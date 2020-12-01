Dodd earns first-team All-Southwest 10
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Mendon dominated the all-conference volleyball team with four players on the first team and eight players honored overall.
The Hornets were led by Anna Smith, who was named captain of the team.
Cassopolis had five players earn all-conference honors, led by first-team selection Zaniya Dodd. Gabby Rowan and Jadin Wolfe were second-team selections, while Taylor Herwick and Ryli Burks were named honorable mention.
Marcellus’ Rachel Mihills and Emma Holmes were named to the honorable mention portion of the squad.
ALL-SOUTHWEST 10 VOLLEYBALL
First Team
- Anna Smith, Mendon
Alexis Ames, Mendon
Andrea Hoffman, Mendon
Izzy Smith, Mendon
Rainie Atherton, White Pigeon
Olivia Kuiper, Bangor
Amara Littlefield, Bangor
Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis
Isabella Kessler, Centreville
Kate Miles, Centreville
Grace Nighswonger, Centreville
Sarah Stauffer, Centreville
- Captain
Second Team
Kaitlyn Kite, Bangor
Gabby Rowan, Cassopolis
Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis
Savannah Miller, Centreville
Gwen Grosvenor, Decatur
Makenna Cupp, Mendon
Payton Griffith, Mendon
Zinnia Hartwick, White Pigeon
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Abby Moench, Cloe Hull; Bloomingdale: Allison Starbuck, Aquinnah Kelly; Cassopolis: Taylor Herwick, Ryli Burks; Centerville: Kamryn Troyer, Danielle Stauffer; Decatur: Lauren Ogrin, Morgan Hall; Hartford: Alexis Snodgrass, Khashya McCoy; Marcellus: Rachel Mihills, Emma Holmes; Mendon: Ryley Mullin, Caylena Briggs; White Pigeon Lauren Dressler
