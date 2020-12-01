COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Several southwest Michigan counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 6,467 COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths. That number is up from 111 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. That number is up from 29 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 2,800 cases and 45 deaths. That number is up from 42 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 2,741 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 366,242 COVID-19 cases and 9,324 related deaths.