One injured by falling tree

PENN TOWNSHIP — An area man was hospitalized Sunday, after becoming trapped under a fallen tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to assist the Penn Township Fire Department for a subject that had been injured by a falling tree. This incident took place in the 18000 block of Brownsville Road in Calvin Township.

Investigation shows that 40-year-old Ro-Mell Dungey was trying to remove trees on his property, and one of the trees fell on top of him. Dungey’s 14-year-old son removed the tree from on top of his father and then went to find help.

Fire and EMS personnel extricated Dungey from the woods, and Medflight transported him to South Bend Memorial Hospital in Indiana.

Assisting agencies were Penn Fire, Central Cass Fire, Medflight, and Pride Care EMS.