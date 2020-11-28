Faith M. Bosworth, of Edwardsburg

Nov. 19, 1960 — Nov. 23, 2020

Faith Marie Bosworth, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2020, just four days after her 60th birthday.

Her life began Nov. 19, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the youngest child and only daughter of Richard and Dorothy Sampson. She married Scott Wayne Bosworth in May 2000 in Elkhart, Indiana.

Faith was a quiet but strong woman. She loved bingo, soap operas, and Starbucks iced coffee. Always the football fan, she tuned in for just about every game, and could often be found playing random games on her phone. She supported her daughters and grandchildren endlessly, and always saw the best in people. Perhaps more than anything, Faith was a hard worker, and strived to provide a quality life for all those around her.

Faith will be great missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Scott Bosworth, of Edwardsburg; three daughters, Ginger Bowen, of Three Rivers, Amber Bowen, of Indianapolis, Salina Bosworth, of Kalamazoo; five grandchildren, Makayla Bowen, Tiffani Hartung-Mann, Jazmen Larry, Chloe VanZile, Grayson VanZile; her father, Richard Sampson, Sr. of Port Isabel, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Sampson, and two brothers, Richard Sampson, Jr. and Dennis Sampson.

Family and friends will gather at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1826 Woodmont Dr., South Bend, Indiana for a small, socially distant celebration of her life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.