November 28, 2020

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

By Submitted

Published 9:13 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — A Facebook initiative could help one local nonprofit organization reach its fundraising goals.

Earlier this month, the Edwardsburg Sports Complex began asking for the public’s support during Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that solicits donations for nonprofits on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Now, a recently announced Facebook matching program could help the ESC make double this Giving Tuesday.

“A few days ago, Facebook announced that they will be matching donations made to nonprofits on this day,” said Patty Patzer, of the ESC. “The ESC would like to ask you to please like us on Facebook and make a donation through our page. Your donation will then be matched by Facebook.”

As a nonprofit, the ESC relies on donations to provide a quality place for sports, recreation, tournaments and events.

Anyone who would prefer to donate by mail can send checks to P. O. Box 193, Edwardsburg, MI 49112, or  call (269) 414-4417 for more information.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space

Cassopolis

Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

DEVELOPING NEWS

Niles native shot during altercation with New Mexico police

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate food to families in need

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

City finalizing plans on outdoor dining district

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge receives lifetime achievement award from the Michigan Supreme Court

Business

Dowagiac restaurants rely on alternative service options to make ends meet

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility staff boost spirits amid COVID-19

Business

Small business Saturday on for Niles