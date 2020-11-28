Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

EDWARDSBURG — A Facebook initiative could help one local nonprofit organization reach its fundraising goals.

Earlier this month, the Edwardsburg Sports Complex began asking for the public’s support during Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that solicits donations for nonprofits on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Now, a recently announced Facebook matching program could help the ESC make double this Giving Tuesday.

“A few days ago, Facebook announced that they will be matching donations made to nonprofits on this day,” said Patty Patzer, of the ESC. “The ESC would like to ask you to please like us on Facebook and make a donation through our page. Your donation will then be matched by Facebook.”

As a nonprofit, the ESC relies on donations to provide a quality place for sports, recreation, tournaments and events.

Anyone who would prefer to donate by mail can send checks to P. O. Box 193, Edwardsburg, MI 49112, or call (269) 414-4417 for more information.