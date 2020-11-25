William “Bill” Modlin Sr., of Niles

William “Bill” Modlin Sr., 80, of Niles, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020. Private services limited to the immediate family will be at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.