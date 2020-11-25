Small business Saturday on for Niles

NILES — Black Friday has historically garnered quite a bit of buzz, with footage of shoppers lined up waiting for doors to open or special sales to begin. However, it the day after that businesses in downtown Niles are looking forward to the most.

Two days after Thanksgiving is a day set aside for supporting the local businesses to kick off the holiday season: Small Business Saturday.

This year, while many things are different including needing to wear face masks upon entering a retail establishment and hand sanitizer being readily available, Small Business Saturday will still be an event for shoppers in downtown Niles.

“We encourage everybody to support our small businesses,” said Lisa Croteau, marketing and administrative director for the Niles Downtown Development Authority. “Most of our businesses will be open.”

Keeping people informed on what is available downtown is Croteau’s passion — especially this year.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important to spend what you can locally, versus on Amazon,” she said.

As businesses continue to feel the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic’s mandated shut downs and limitations, Croteau hoped area residents would come check out what is happening in downtown Niles.

Participating businesses in the downtown district will offer prizes when shoppers spend $25 or more in their shops. The prize value will be $50, and there will be a $100 prize in a common space that will be indicated downtown.

“All of [the signage] will be up by Saturday, so you can enter once for the grand prize window, but you can enter as many times as you want into each local business,” Croteau said.

In the past, a horse and carriage has been available downtown, but this year, the company that usually provides that has taken the season off for safety purposes.

Santa Claus may make an appearance during Small Business Saturday, and the final touches to the downtown decorations will be made within the next week.

Participating businesses, as well as some items for purchase, will be listed on UncoverNiles.com.

A few things to watch for on Small Business Saturday: