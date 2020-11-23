November 23, 2020

Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery

By Staff Report

Published 3:01 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

NILES — A Niles man has been charged in connection to a downtown Niles bank robbery.

Richard David Smith, 52, of Niles, was charged in Berrien County Court with bank robbery and armed robbery, two sentences that carry a maximum of life in prison. Bail was set at $150,000.

Police officers responded to the initial call at 1:37 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery that took place at TCF bank, at 407 E. Main.

Smith was arrested after being located a short distance away from the scene.

“The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten. “Thankfully, nobody was injured during this robbery.”

Smith is next scheduled to be in court for a pre-exam conference on Dec. 2, and a preliminary exam hearing on Dec. 8.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 314,216 cases, 8,543 deaths

News

Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donates proceeds from Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Berrien County

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

Dowagiac

SMC unveils Grady Scholars initiative

News

MDARD, MI Retailers Association, Meijer urging consumers to shop as normal

News

Further protecting construction, manufacturing workers, MIOSHA enhances inspection efforts

Berrien County

Police rescue man trapped under vehicle after two-car crash in Niles Township

News

Niles mayor asks public to heed warnings after testing positive for COVID-19

Business

Local tree farm opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement