November 20, 2020

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

By Staff Report

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

NILES — An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in downtown Niles on Thursday afternoon.
Nile Police Department Capt. Kevin Kosten said officers responded to a call at 1:37 p.m. for an armed robbery that took place at TCF bank, at 407 E. Main.

A 52-year old male from Niles was arrested after being located a short distance away.

“The suspect left he bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” Kosten said. “Thankfully, nobody was injured during this robbery.”

Kosten said it was a cooperation between citizens, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Niles Police Department that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Evidence of the robbery was collected during the arrest.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at the Fifth District Court on Friday for armed robbery

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates

Cass County

Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning