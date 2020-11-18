November 18, 2020

LMC adapts to new state order

By Submitted

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is increasing safety precautions in response to new state directives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Non-essential employees will begin working remotely and additional in-person classes moved to remote learning beginning Wednesday.

“We’ve been preparing for this possibility for many months,” said LMC President, Dr. Trevor Kubatzke. “Most of our classes this semester are already remote. Professors who teach on-campus designed their courses knowing this could happen. We’ve ordered extra laptops for students who need them. We’re ready to keep students on track safely and successfully.”

Some classes will remain in-person following strict safety protocols, including those that train critically needed law enforcement, correctional, medical or first responder personnel. All services for current and prospective students including financial aid and advising are available remotely. Registration for the spring 2021 semester is now open and classes starting in January will be offered in a variety of flexible online, remote and in-person formats.

The campuses including the Mendel Center will be closed to the general public through December 8 or until whenever the order is lifted.

Lake Michigan Vintners will be closed for tastings but will remain open for carryout and curbside delivery.

