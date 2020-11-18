COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 4,681 COVID-19 cases and 99 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,999 cases and 27 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,104 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 277,806 COVID-19 cases and 8,190 related deaths.