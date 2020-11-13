John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

CASSOPOLIS — New leadership has come to the Cass County Mental Health Foundation.

The Cass County Mental Health Foundation was formed in the early 1990s to provide adequate facilities for mental health and substance abuse services in Cass County and to provide some financial support for such services. The Foundation currently owns two large buildings that are occupied by Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Services and three group homes that are used by Living Alternatives for Developmental Disabilities.

Up to now, the business of the foundation has been handled entirely by volunteers. However, the foundation board members decided it was now time to employ a part-time executive director, officials said.

John Mahan was chosen as the executive director. He has been involved in the financial affairs of mental health and substance abuse services in the County for many years. Mahan served as the chief financial officer of Woodlands for 16 years. He has also been a consultant to the foundation for more than 11 years.