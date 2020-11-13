Fifty years of optimism
NILES — Brandywine students in 1979 prepare for the annual Optimist Oratorical Contest sponsored by the Noon Optimist Club of Niles. Contestants in the first row, from left: Rick Davis, Kathie Grove, Pam Robers, Melanie White and Jeff Russell. Back row, from left: Teresa Kosarek, Penny Curtis, Due Clobridge, Bruce Valade, Kim Stover and Lulu Basque.
In celebration of the Niles Noon Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary, Leader Publications is sharing a photo from the group’s past each week. (Submitted photo)
