November 12, 2020

Lake Michigan College to host virtual international week

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is celebrating its annual International Week celebration remotely this year.

The public is invited to enjoy art and performances from around the world, learn international recipes and hear how the pandemic has impacted the people of Sierra Leone.

For more information and links to participate, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/internationalweek.

The schedule of events includes:

Global performances

7 a.m. to midnight Monday, Nov. 16

Explore music, dance and theater from around the world. Using an interactive map on Padlet, viewers can see samples of a variety of different creative performances from around the globe. From Irish dancing to Japanese theater, this virtual event will expand understanding and appreciation of global arts that celebrate the human experience, LMC officials said.

 

Food and art from around the world

7 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, Nov. 17

LMC Culinary Professor,Chef Luis Amado and his second-year culinary students will show viewers how to prepare delicious, yet simple recipes from around the world. A few examples are Colombian arepas, crepes Suzette and Mexican salsa among others. Participants can try one recipe a day or cook together with friends.

Lovers of art, and culture, can engage in a virtual tour of a diversity of museums from across the globe. They can start at Musée d’Orsay in Paris, then go to the Hagia Sofia in Turkey and fly to the National Palace Museum in Taiwan, to name only a few of the available virtual tours. For a more exotic taste, they can also explore Cuba underwater or travel to the Amazon in Brazil.

 

Sierra Leone – A presentation and discussion about partnerships and the impact of COVID-19

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

An LMC Biology Professor will present about her spring 2020 academic sabbatical in Kabala, Sierra Leone and how it was impacted by Covid19. An infectious disease specialist in Sierra Leone will discuss the effects of Covid19 in Sierra Leone. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

Presenters:

LMC Biology Professor, Dr. Susan Balmes, and Dr. Alhaji N’jai, scientist from University of Wisconsin, Madison, Instructor from University of Sierra Leone, Freetown, Sierra Leone, and founder and chief strategist for the nonprofit Project 1808, Inc.

 

International movie night and discussion: “Spirited Away”

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

Join the LMC community for a screening of the widely acclaimed 2001 Japanese animated film, “Spirited Away.” The film tells the tale of a young girl, Chihiro, and her parents who accidentally become trapped in world of kami (spirits from Japanese Shinto folklore) after getting lost on their way to their new home. To save her parents and return with them to the world of humans, Chihiro must learn to work and survive in the strange and dangerous spirit world.

Considered by many to be one of the best animated films of all time, this wildly imaginative film from renown director Hayao Miyazaki is sure to delight, said LMC officials.

Dr. Erik Mortenson will lead a brief discussion following the film.

