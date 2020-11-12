November 12, 2020

GALLERY: Eddies win Division 2 Regional championship

By Scott Novak

Published 10:10 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

BATTLE CREEK — The 28-year drought for the Edwardsburg volleyball team is over.

The Eddies blew through the field of the Division 2 Regional hosted by Battle Creek Harper Creek High School en route to a spot in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Edwardsburg (25-7) swept two-time defending regional champion Hamilton on Tuesday before sweeping the host Beavers 3-0 Thursday night. The Eddies defeated Harper Creek 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17 to advance to the quarterfinals at Three Rivers High School against No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Christian.

