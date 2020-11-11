November 11, 2020

Brandywine’s Kristen Alvord picks up a kill against Kalamazoo Christian Tuesday night. (Leader photo/EMILY SOBECKI)

Brandywine falls to Kalamazoo Christian 3-1 in D3 regional semifinals

By Max Harden

Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

BRIDGMAN — Brandywine’s run through the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 volleyball playoffs came to an end Tuesday against Kalamazoo Central.

The Bobcats fell to the Comets 18-25, 25-21,13-25, 12-25 to finish the season with a 13-5-0 record.

“My hat goes off to Kalamazoo Christian,” said Brandywine coach Ray Prestly. “They gave us a good run, and that’s what we need. We need to learn how to take what momentum we have to keep pushing ourselves. This is one of the most demanding mental games. My hat goes off to my girls for a heckuva season. Everything they had to go through to make it here, I’m extremely proud.”

Senior Kristen Alvord led the team with 15 kills, seven digs and two aces, and Kadence Brumitt had nine kills, one dig, one block and one ace. Clara DePriest has one kill, 15 assists and seven digs, and Elizabeth Stockdale had 12 assists and two digs. Olivia Laurita added four digs.

Trailing 8-6 in set two, with Alvord serving, the Bobcats went on a 6-1 run to take a 12-9 lead that they would not relinquish and held on to win the set by four points.

“We do a thing called ‘hot hitters’ where if we know who’s hot, we stick with them,” Alvord said. “We stuck with it and our serve-receive was good, too.”

“They turned the heat up,” Presley added. “I just made some suggestions based on what I see over here and they went with it. They found their mojo.”

The Comets took control in sets three and four, using their size advantage and capitalizing on Brandywine errors. In set four, Kalamazoo Christian used a 12-2 run to take a 19-7 lead that the Bobcats were not able to overcome.

“We had a lot of balls hit out,” Alvord said. “We had a lot of serve-receive errors and hitting errors. If we faced them again, it could be a different outcome.”

Presley was proud of the resilience his young team has shown throughout the season.

“We’re a talented team. We’re a young team,” Presley said. “They’ve done a great job building this program. It’s a good program. Two years in a row we’ve made it here. Every time we stepped on the court, they gave everything they had. Win or lose, they’re still winners to me.”

While Alvord would have loved to extend her career one more game, she is proud of what she has accomplished over the course of four years.

“It’s hard because some of the girls I’ve played with since they were freshmen,” she said. “There’s a lot of good, funny memories. I’m happy that I’ve been able to spend four years making it to regionals and playing with great teams.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority

Lifestyles

Fifty years of optimism

Dowagiac

Marshall Shoppe hosts ninth annual VIP event

Berrien County

Nearly 40 colleges, universities to participate in Lake Michigan College’s Virtual College Fair

Buchanan

Berrien County 4-H members receive scholarships

Buchanan

Buchanan names new mayor

Cass County

Indiana woman sustains minor injuries in Mason Township crash

Cass County

Marcellus man injured in Volinia Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes alley vacation

Breaking News

Buchanan schools move to remote learning through Dec. 4

News

Provisional marijuana processing license, telecommuting policy approved

News

Millages, resort ordinance updated at Niles Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit to host adoption event

News

Salvation Army cancels annual Thanksgiving meal

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department shifts priority in COVID-19 case investigations

Cass County

Roundabout slated for Gumwood, Redfield

Business

La Perla Supermarket gearing up to serve Sister Lakes

News

Drive and Shine opens Niles location

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Battle Creek VA hospital

Berrien County

U-pick, U-cut and other agri-tourism operations reminded of required COVID safety measures for fall, winter

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation board adds two new members

Berrien County

Niles Courthouse reopens