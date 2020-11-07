LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coming together to ensure the continued success of government

I have been the deputy clerk for Milton Township since July, and was elected Tuesday to the board of Ttrustees and the clerk position. I had the privilege of working yesterday’s election — I was backing up the clerk, helping out our poll workers and interacting with my community as they came in to vote.

Turnout was fantastic, with almost two-thirds of the community participating in the election. The line extended multiple buildings for the first five hours, yet all of the voters were patient and good-natured. We didn’t hear a single complaint for more than 13 hours, but we received many thanks.

As always, our poll workers were fantastic. We had a great mix of experienced veterans who have been doing this for decades and teenagers helping out for the first time. Everyone acted with professionalism and enthusiasm. The final tabulation of votes at the end of the night came in accurately and quickly. The polls closed at 8 p.m., and we hand delivered the final hard copies of the tally to the county clerk by 10:30 p.m., which is a testament to our workers.

Even while I hope for the best as the national elections unfold over the next few days, I’m happy to report that our patch of Michiana once again had success in advancing the Great American Experiment. As I’m sure most of the U.S. has experienced, multiple generations of Americans — voters, workers and elected officials — have peacefully and diligently come together to ensure the continued success of government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Tony Floyd

Niles