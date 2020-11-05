State congressional election results

STATE — Though ballots are still being counted in the state of Michigan and beyond, the following state-wide races have been called by the Associated Press:

• In the 6th District U.S. Representative race, Fred Upton, Republican, took the win with 206,078 votes.

Democratic challenger Jon Hoadley trailed with 134,406 votes, while Jeff DePoy, Libertarian, followed with 10,038 votes and John Lawrence, Green Party, finished with 4,162 votes.

• In the U.S. Senator race, Democratic candidate Gary Peters took the lead with 2,718,451 votes. Republican challenger John James finished with 2,630,042 votes. Valerie Willis, U.S. Taxpayers Party, finished with 50,360 votes. Marcia Squier, Green Party, finished with 39,039 votes, and Doug Dern, Natural Law Party, finished with 13,021 votes.

In the U.S. Presidential race, as of press time, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to take 264 electoral college votes, include Michigan’s. Republican candidate and incumbent Donald Trump was projected to take 214 electoral college votes. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

All results are unofficial at this time.