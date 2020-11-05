November 5, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties have reported new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 3,022 COVID-19 cases and 87 related deaths. That number is up from 86 deaths reported Wednesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths. That number is up from 24 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County reported 1,305 cases and 18 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,575 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 197,806 COVID-19 cases and 7,470 related deaths.

Berrien County

