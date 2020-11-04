November 4, 2020

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce honors business owner

By Submitted

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Earlier this month, Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce President Kim MacGregor of Edward Jones presented local business owner Tom Underwood with a gift, as he approaches his Nov. 1 retirement. Also attending the presentation were chamber trustees Jim Frazier of Vincent J. Jewelers and Heather Hess of Southwestern Michigan College. As the second-generation owner of Underwood Shoe Store, Underwood served on the chamber board during the late 1970s.

MacGregor congratulated Underwood on the store’s 70 years in business, which she said is a rarity in today’s world. She said her out-of-state clients often reminisce about buying their shoes at Underwood’s.

“We will miss you. We will miss the store,” MacGregor said. (Submitted photo)

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support

News

Niles Inn to be demolished in 2021

Buchanan

Buchanan community pulls together to support young girl fighting cancer

Dowagiac

Wounded Minnow Saloon temporarily closed due to COVID-19