Berrien County Marriages
• Joseph Aaron Kopac, of Buchanan, and Amber Nichole Brooks, of Michigan City
• Kara Nichole McKinney, of Bedford, Indiana, and John Michael Townsend, of Kokomo, Indiana
• Tyler Scott Owen and Amber Nicole Fleisher, of Buchanan
• Elizabeth Joan Parrett and Michael Glenn DeLong, of Stevensville
• Timothy Allen Turney, of St. Joseph, and Shawnna Stafawn Ezell, of Benton Harbor
