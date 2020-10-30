October 30, 2020

Dowagiac restaurant manager fired following criminal sexual conduct arrest

By Staff Report

Published 8:12 am Friday, October 30, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The manager of a Dowagiac restaurant has been fired after being arrested on charges of criminal sexual activity with a minor.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Wood Fire Trattoria announced that Kevin Hanner was let go from the restaurant.

Hanner, 51, was arraigned in Cass County District Court Wednesday on three charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15. Listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, Hanner’s past offenses include a 1989 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a 1996 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

In the Facebook post, Wood Fire employees responded to the situation.

“As of Monday, October 26, Kevin Hanner, who was the manager of Wood Fire Trattoria, is no longer with the business,” Wood Fire representatives said. “We, the employees at the Wood Fire, value the reputation of our restaurant and safety of our customers and community. Immediate and appropriate actions were taken when we learned of concerns that were being investigated.”

According to the post, Wood Fire will remain open following Hanner’s arrest.

“The restaurant continues to operate without interruption. We look forward to your ongoing patronage as we continue to provide a beautiful ambiance with delicious, high quality food and drinks.”

