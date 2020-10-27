GALLERY: Dowagiac advances to Division 3 regional championship match

BYRON CENTER — The Dowagiac soccer team advanced to the Division 3 Regional championship match with a 3-0 victory over Hillsdale at Grand Rapids South Christian High School Tuesday.

The Chieftains got goals from Ethan Hannapel, Freddy Brito and Issac Saavedra to advance to the finals where they will face the host South Christian Sailors at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

South Christian defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3-1 in the second semifinal on Tuesday. The Sailors, who defeated Dowagiac 2-1 in the regional semifinal last year, are the defending Division 3 state runner-up.