Dowagiac Middle/Union High School report positive COVID-19 cases

By Staff Report

Published 12:29 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac Middle School staff member and a Dowagiac Union High School student have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dowagiac Union Schools, the middle school staff member had already been in quarantine prior to the results of their test and the high school student tested positive over the weekend.

“While we must protect the privacy of the persons involved, we believe it’s best to communicate transparently so you can make well-informed decisions for your family” wrote Superintendent Jonathan Whan in a letter to parents Monday. 

According to Whan, students or staff members having to be quarantined have already been contacted directly by their school’s nurse.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members,” Whan said. “Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.”

The district recommends using these practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
  • Avoid toughing eyes, mouth and nose.
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Practice social distancing, by have 6 feet between persons as much as possible.
  • Avoid large group gatherings when possible.
