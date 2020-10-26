Pet of the Week
Meet Felix. He is 11 weeks old and seeking either a foster or forever home. Felix is inquisitive, and loves to play and cuddle. He is prepared to become your best friend, volunteers said. As he was raised with dogs, he is fine with them. He has had a second set of shots. Submit application at sevenstarrescue.org or leave a message at (269) 588-0470.
