BIRTH: Ott
Erica and John Ott are the parents of a girl, Roselyn Ott, born at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in Niles.
She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sibling includes Henry Ott, 3.
Her maternal grandparents are Paul and Terri Reeves, of Galien.
Her paternal grandparents are Kirk and Nedra Ott, of Buchanan.
