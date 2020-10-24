October 24, 2020

Mary Alice Schultz, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:28 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

June 21, 1956 — Oct. 18, 2020

Mary Alice Schultz, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Private family services will be at a later date with Mary’s final resting place being at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Mary was born on June 21, 1956, in South Bend, to the late Donald and Emily (VanHuss) Plummer.

She was a 1975 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School.

On Sept. 25, 1976, in Dowagiac, she married Kenneth Schultz Jr.

Kenneth survives her in Dowagiac. Also surviving are her two children, Kevin (Melissa) Schultz, of Mishawaka, and Kristina (Terrill) Schultz, of Brimfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Veronica West, Misty Clark, Adrian Schultz, Jesse Williams, Leif and Justin; sisters, Donna (Rob) Heilig, of Cassopolis, and Zora (Dan) Hall, of South Bend; a brother, Dan (Jackie) Plummer, of Mishawaka; and several nephews and nieces. Preceding her in death are a grandson, Tyler Schultz; a sister, Jenny Splawski; and two brothers, Jeff Plummer and Eddie Upson.

