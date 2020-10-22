GALLERY: Dowagiac win fourth straight Division 3 District soccer title

NILES — Senior Gustavo Cruz scored the winning goal in Dowagiac’s 1-0 double-overtime victory over South Haven in the Division 3 District soccer championship at Brandywine High School Thursday night.

Cruz scored with 8:46 remaining in the second overtime to become the only four-time district champion in Dowagiac soccer history.

The win propels Dowagiac into the regional semifinals against Hillsdale, a 3-0 winner over Olivet, at Grand Rapids South Christian High School Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.