LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Citizens, legislators deserve safety, respect

I was deeply concerned to read in a non-partisan magazine that the Michigan State Capitol does not have any type of metal detectors or package screenings to enter the building.

These types of common sense security procedures are done in every courthouse is this region.

In a democracy, we want our state legislative chambers to be filled with the sounds of debate, not the ring of gunfire.

Please join me in contacting your state legislators and advocating for these minimal, common sense safety procedures. Our citizens and our legislators deserve safety and respect.

Margie Herman

Niles