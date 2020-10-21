LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Carrie is a candidate we support

The challenges facing our Dowagiac Board of Education are, to many people, overwhelming. The numerous complications brought on by this ongoing pandemic — school closures, student and staff safety, distanced learning, virtual classrooms, new technology and its implementation, and the ever-present financial concerns are a few that immediately come to mind. The key to overcoming these challenges lies in the creative thinking of the individuals who make up the Board and their dedication to the children of our district.

One such candidate who is willing to shoulder the responsibility of being a board member is Carrie Franz-Freeman. Carrie is exceptional in the varied perspectives she can bring to the board. She is the daughter of two career Dowagiac educators. She’s a Dowagiac Union High School graduate. She has a son in the district. She’s active in our community through the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, and she has made the choice to move back to her hometown and make a difference. Carrie has a personal stake in the success of the Dowagiac School District and will work tirelessly to help provide the vehicle for our young people’s educational goals to be met and for their health and safety in the classroom.

Carrie will listen to the concerns of the parents, students, teachers and school administrators. She knows the Dowagiac community and will bring a balanced approach to facing the challenges and solving the problems our district will confront. She is truly a caring young woman who wants to give back to the community in which she grew up and to make it a better place for our students, teachers and community members.

Carrie is a candidate we support, ultimately, because she will work hard to make sure our school district will support, encourage and protect our young people. She will strive to help give them the best education possible and she will do her best to make Dowagiac a community where people want to come back to live, to work, to play and to educate their children.

Please join us in voting for Carrie Franz-Freeman for the Dowagiac Board of Education on Nov. 3.

SCOTT ROSE

Dowagiac