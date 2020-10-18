October 19, 2020

Woman shot in Calvin Township, suspect arrested in Goshen

By Staff Report

Published 8:36 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A woman was shot in a domestic violence incident on in Calvin Township Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Chain Lake Street at 9:36 a.m. after reports that a subject had been shot. There, they found a 34-year-old female victim, who was treated on scene before being transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later located by police in Goshen, Indiana after crashing his vehicle. The suspect, whose name is withheld pending arraignment, was detained by the Goshen Police Department for the shooting incident, as well as charges stemming from the Goshen Police Department’s investigation.

Pride Care Ambulance, Penn Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Med Flight also assisted at the scene.

This incident is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Woman shot in Calvin Township, suspect arrested in Goshen

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

News

Fall hiking tour planned at Madeline Bertrand County Park

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien counties to see internet accessibility expand

Cass County

Illegal immigrant sentenced on drug, cockfighting charges

Cass County

National Underground Railroad Network to include URSCC program

Cass County

Cass fire chief honored as VFW Michigan’s Firefighter of the Year

Berrien County

Berrien County holds at one official school COVID-19 outbreak in Stevensville

News

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

Cass County

Cass County seeing influx in domestic violence, burglary

Cass County

COA hosts presentation on haunted lighthouses

Business

South Bend artist paints mural for Dowagiac business

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree