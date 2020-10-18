Woman shot in Calvin Township, suspect arrested in Goshen

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A woman was shot in a domestic violence incident on in Calvin Township Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Chain Lake Street at 9:36 a.m. after reports that a subject had been shot. There, they found a 34-year-old female victim, who was treated on scene before being transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later located by police in Goshen, Indiana after crashing his vehicle. The suspect, whose name is withheld pending arraignment, was detained by the Goshen Police Department for the shooting incident, as well as charges stemming from the Goshen Police Department’s investigation.

Pride Care Ambulance, Penn Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Med Flight also assisted at the scene.

This incident is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.