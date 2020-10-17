October 17, 2020

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP — An area man is in stable condition following a Friday evening stabbing incident in Buchanan Township.

Berrien County dispatch was called to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday. The victim was found after he fled to a neighbor’s house. The victim told police he was stabbed in the leg by his wife during an argument.

First aid and tourniquet were used to control the bleeding until SMCAS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The suspect was found at the crime scene and was arrested. Troopers with the Michigan State Police Niles Post collected evidence at the scene and located the knife, which the suspect had attempted to throw into the river.

The suspect was arrested for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, domestic violence, evidence tampering and refusing to provide a DNA sample.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Neither the name of the suspect of victims will be released until the suspect is arraigned.

