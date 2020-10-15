October 15, 2020

Cole Weller (5) rips a shot between two Berrien Springs defenders in Dowagiac’s 8-0 Division 3 District win Wednesday night. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Defending champs open with big win

By Scott Novak

Published 10:50 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The three-time defending Division 3 District champion Dowagiac Chieftains blew out visiting Berrien Springs in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday.

The Chieftains (10-2-1) sent notice to the rest of the field that they were not about to give up their title without a fight.

Dowagiac scored in the opening minute, led 3-0 at halftime and then scored five goals in the final 40 minutes to end the match due to the mercy rule. The Chieftains host Coloma, a 3-0 winner over Brandywine, in the district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Veteran Dowagiac coach Mike Williams said his team played well and worked on things that they will need to do against opponents as the tournament continues.

“I thought we played really well regardless of the 8-0 score,” he said. “Pretty much everything that we did in practice we did today. It was nice to see.”

Noah Green got the Chieftains on the board first before Cole Weller and Chris Mosier added goals to make it 3-0 at the half. Alex Hernandez assisted at the final two goals of the opening 40 minutes.

The first-half score could have been bigger, but the Chieftains missed a couple of opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We did well swinging out and putting to the back of the line and finishing,” Williams said. “We were unlucky on several in the first half. The second half, we had cleaner finishes.”

In the second half, Isaac Saavedra had a pair of goals, while Green finished off his hat trick with two more scores. The final goal came off the foot of Ethan Hannapel. Jordan Simpson picked up the only assist of the second half on Green’s third goal of the night.
The Chieftains outshot the Shamrocks 25-7. Alejandro Martinez stopped all seven shots he faced.

 

Coloma 3, Brandywine 0

The Bobcats’ season came to an end Wednesday night as visiting Coloma blanked the Bobcats 3-0.

After a scoreless first half, Lucian Whitaker, Devon Sawyer and Connor Hedges all scored goals for the Comets, who outshot the Bobcats 25-19.

Print Article

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture

Berrien County

Berrien County educators, leaders discuss racism in schools

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases still rising in southwest Michigan

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School student quarantined due to probable exposure to COVID-19

Cass County

Connecting Chords Music Festival to play Dr. T.K. Lawless Park

Cass County

Cass District Library to host outdoor movie, trick-or-treating event

Dowagiac

DUS parents, staff react to first day of in-person learning

News

Land purchases to aid dam project, environmental goals

News

Niles City Council meets in person for first time since March

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan reports uptick in cases

Berrien County

Local municipalities wait for word on virtual meetings

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s beloved candlelight parade will march on with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac approves new contracts with Police Officers Labor Council

News

Whitmer signs bipartisan “clean slate” criminal justice reform bills

Dowagiac

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

Berrien County

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland

Berrien County

Niles woman sentenced for home invasion

Dowagiac

SMC student named Michigan Miss U.S. agriculture

Community News

Niles History Center debuts next stop on virtual tour

Berrien County

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19