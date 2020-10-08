October 8, 2020

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:20 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — A crash occurred before 7 p.m. Wednesday when an Amtrak train and a vehicle collided north of US-12 between Niles and Buchanan.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred after the driver, who was on Mayflower Road, failed to yield at the railroad crossing.

The driver then fled the scene, but was later found by police. He sustained minor injuries.

According to police, no one on the train was injured.

