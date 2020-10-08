Daily Data: Friday, Oct. 9
GOLF
DIVISION 3 REGIONAL
At Lake Doster G.C. Plainwell
Medalist
Jordanne Norris, Battle Creek Harper Creek – 75
Team qualifiers
Charlotte 393, Harper Creek 403, Allegan 405
Edwardsburg 447
Chloe Baker 100, Channing Green 104, Chelsea Zeismer 117, Shelby Hardin 126, Liberty Hunsberger 135
Niles 458
Alexis Rauch 113, Maddie Lister 113, Baylee Davis 115, Maddie Fuller 117, Taylor Young 130
Dowagiac 460
Calley Ruff 93, Anna Ironside 112, Josie Lock 122, Emma Foote 133, Gabby Munson 133
VOLLEYBALL
EDWARDSBURG 3, THREE RIVERS 0
At Edwardsburg
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Three Rivers 25-16, 29-27, 25-20
Individual statistics
Kills
Sophie Overmyer 9, Paige Miller 7, Emma Strefling 7, Macey Laubach 7
Digs
Jersey Bays 13, Strefling 11, Overmyer 10
Aces
Overmyer 2
Assists
Strefling 26
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 12-3
STURGIS 3, DOWAGIAC 0
At Sturgis
Match results
Sturgis d. Dowagiac 25-13, 26-24, 25-20
Individual statistics
Kills
Megan Davis 8, Riley Stack 6, Allie Conner 2, Emma Allen 1, Alanah Smith 1
Digs
Davis 13, Conner 13, Jessie Hulett 11, Riley Stack 5, Anna Dobberstein 5, Alana Smith 1
Aces
Stack 2, Conner 2, Allen 1
Assists
Hulett 14
Varsity record: Dowagiac 6-9, 2-5 Wolverine
SOCCER
SOUTH HAVEN 2, NILES 2
At Niles
Halftime score
South Haven 1, Niles 0
Second half
N – Cade Vota (Alejandro Rios assist)
N – Dominic Thornton (Vota assist)
Varsity record: Niles 7-5-2, 4-0-2 BCS
BRANDYWINE 7, BUCHANAN 2
At Buchanan
Halftime score
Brandywine 4, Buchanan 1
First half
BW – Bryce Taberski (Clayton Adams assist)
BW – Adams (Tyler Deming assist)
BW – Adams (Andrew Schadler assist)
BU – Britton Philips
BW – Schadler (Jacob She assist)
Second half
BU – Philip
BW – Hunter Inman
BW – Adams (Taberski assist)
BW – Inman (Jose Lopez assist)
Shots on goal
Brandywine 41
Buchanan 8
Saves
Brandywine 3
Buchanan 23
Corner kicks
Brandywine 3
Buchanan 0
DOWAGIAC 3, PAW PAW 2
At Paw Paw
Halftime score
Paw Paw 2, Dowagiac 0
First half
D – Ethan Hannapel (Alex Hernandez assist)
D – Jordan Simpson
D – Hernandez (Isaac Saavedra assist)
Second half
PP – Jay Stevens
PP – Jason Rocz (Stevens assist)
Shots on goal
Dowagiac 19
Paw Paw 12
Saves
Dowagiac 9 (Alejandro Martinez)
Paw Paw 16
Corner kicks
Dowagiac 2
Paw Paw 3
Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-2-1, 5-2-1 Wolverine
CROSS COUNTRY
Southwest 10 Jamboree
At Decatur
Boys team score
Cassopolis 15, Decatur DNF, White Pigeon DNF
Cassopolis finishers
- Cole Millirans 19:00.21, 2. Robert Ward 19:00.83, 3. William Westphal 19:51, 4. Aidan Ward 20:31, Jaren Waldschmidt 20:45, 6. Ben Gillesby 20:55, 11. Austin Smego 23:31
Girls Results
Cassopolis finishers
- Lauren Anderson 21:50, 3 Alexis Millirans 24:16, 6. Sydney Anderson 26:18
