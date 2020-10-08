October 8, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:57 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 deaths have jumped in Cass County.

As of Thursday, Cass County reported 617 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, up from 17 deaths reported Wednesday.

Berrien County reported 1,844 COVID-19 cases and 75 related deaths., while Van Buren County reported 735 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,627 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 385  recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 574 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 132,039 COVID-19 cases and 6,869 related deaths.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition

Berrien County

Berrien Community Foundation awards more than $175,000 at annual meeting

Breaking News

Buchanan High School goes remote Thursday, Friday after third positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Breaking News

Third Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

News

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

News

Niles Noon Optimist Club celebrates 50 years

Dowagiac

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

Berrien County

Area fire departments adapt Fire Prevention Week

Cass County

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Dowagiac

Mason’s Pumpkins to host first annual Harvest Festival

News

Trick or treating a go in Niles Township

Business

Charges, fines dropped for Fitstop24 owner following Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department urgers residents to continue following COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order designed to protect the health, safety of Michiganders

Breaking News

Second student tests positive for COVID-19 at Buchanan High School

Breaking News

Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19