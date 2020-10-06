Second student tests positive for COVID-19 at Buchanan High School

BUCHANAN — A second student at Buchanan High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Patricia Robinson announced Monday night.

The announcement comes after a first student was announced to have tested positive last Thursday. According to a letter posted on the district’s website, the second student was in quarantine due to contact with the first student who tested positive.

According to Robinson, the district is currently working with the Berrien County Health Department on next steps.

Health officials are interviewing, reaching out to and providing assistance directly to individuals with an elevated risk of exposure who may have been in recent close contact with the student. All families directly impacted by this news will be contacted by either Buchanan Community Schools or the county health department.

“We will support the health department in its handling of the process and the appropriate notifications,” Robinson said. “The well-being of our students, staff, and families, is our number one priority.”

Buchanan Community Schools will continue to update parents and families as the situation develops.