GALLERY: High school football Week 3

DOWAGIAC — The high school football season reached the midway point of the regular season with one team earning its first win, another team coming from behind to win in the final seconds and another improving to 3-0.

At Dowagiac, the Chieftains picked up its first victory of the season with a 17-7 Wolverine Conference win over Otsego at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field.

At Niles, Brandywine scored with 34 seconds remaining to rally for a 28-22 victory over visiting South Haven at Selge Field.

Buchanan remained undefeated with a 35-15 win over Berrien Springs at Memorial Field.