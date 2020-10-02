October 3, 2020

Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 3

By Staff Report

Published 11:04 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

FOOTBALL

BRANDYWINE 28, SOUTH HAVEN 22

At Niles

South Haven    6          8          0          8 – 22

Brandywine     12        0          8          8 – 28

BW – Ivory McCullough 2 run (kick failed)

SH – Trent Till 10 run (pass failed)

BW – Sean Tweedy 19 run (run failed)

SH – Trevor Winkel 4 yards (Kenyon Thomas pass from Till)

BW – Michael Palmer 4 run (Nate Orr pass from Gabe Gouin)

SH – Till 6 yards (Kaleb Bodfish run)

BW – Palmer 1 run (Gouin run)

Varsity records: South Haven 1-2, Brandywine 2-1

 

BUCHANAN 35, Berrien Springs 15

At Buchanan

Berrien Springs           0          0          0          15 – 15

Buchanan                    7          10        14        0 – 31

BU – Johnny Rager 7 run (Logan Grwinski kick)

BU – Grwinski 37 field goal

BU – Rager 29 pass from Connor LeGault (Grwinski kick)

BU – Keeghan Pelley 9 run (Grwinski kick)

BU – Pelley 28 run (Grwinski kick)

BS – Marshall McFarland 45 run (Junyoung Chung kick)

BS – Safety

BS – Lucas Rindfield 38 pass from Chung (kick failed)

Varsity record: Berrien Springs 1-2, Buchanan 3-0

 

DOWAGIAC 17, OTSEGO 7

At Dowagiac

Otsego            7          0          0          0 – 7

Dowagiac        7          0          3          7 – 17

O – Ashton Atwater 11 pass from Kyle Stevens (kick good)

D – Malakai Haines 9 run (Nate Judd kick)

D – Judd 40 field goal

D – Haines 35 run (Judd kick)

Varsity records: Otsego 1-2, Dowagiac 1-2



