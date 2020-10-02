Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 3
FOOTBALL
BRANDYWINE 28, SOUTH HAVEN 22
At Niles
South Haven 6 8 0 8 – 22
Brandywine 12 0 8 8 – 28
BW – Ivory McCullough 2 run (kick failed)
SH – Trent Till 10 run (pass failed)
BW – Sean Tweedy 19 run (run failed)
SH – Trevor Winkel 4 yards (Kenyon Thomas pass from Till)
BW – Michael Palmer 4 run (Nate Orr pass from Gabe Gouin)
SH – Till 6 yards (Kaleb Bodfish run)
BW – Palmer 1 run (Gouin run)
Varsity records: South Haven 1-2, Brandywine 2-1
BUCHANAN 35, Berrien Springs 15
At Buchanan
Berrien Springs 0 0 0 15 – 15
Buchanan 7 10 14 0 – 31
BU – Johnny Rager 7 run (Logan Grwinski kick)
BU – Grwinski 37 field goal
BU – Rager 29 pass from Connor LeGault (Grwinski kick)
BU – Keeghan Pelley 9 run (Grwinski kick)
BU – Pelley 28 run (Grwinski kick)
BS – Marshall McFarland 45 run (Junyoung Chung kick)
BS – Safety
BS – Lucas Rindfield 38 pass from Chung (kick failed)
Varsity record: Berrien Springs 1-2, Buchanan 3-0
DOWAGIAC 17, OTSEGO 7
At Dowagiac
Otsego 7 0 0 0 – 7
Dowagiac 7 0 3 7 – 17
O – Ashton Atwater 11 pass from Kyle Stevens (kick good)
D – Malakai Haines 9 run (Nate Judd kick)
D – Judd 40 field goal
D – Haines 35 run (Judd kick)
Varsity records: Otsego 1-2, Dowagiac 1-2
