October 1, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A Berrien County resident has reportedly died of COVID-19 related illness, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 1,726 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths. That number is up from 73 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 565 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, while Van Buren County reported 694 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,564 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 364 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 533 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 125,578 COVID-19 cases and 6,781 related deaths.

