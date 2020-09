Gina Gugliotta-Wells, 55, of LaPorte, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 30, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. Celebration of life will follow at Niles Elks Lodge. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.